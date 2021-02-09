Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.41 Million

Analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report sales of $110.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.90 million. NN reported sales of $198.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year sales of $574.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $572.90 million to $575.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $466.92 million, with estimates ranging from $454.17 million to $484.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NN.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NN stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. NN has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NN by 464.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the third quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

