Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce sales of $125.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.49 million and the highest is $142.00 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $143.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $420.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $506.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $555.72 million, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $692.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow North American Construction Group.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOA. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 284,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOA stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $294.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.