Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

OR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $740,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

