Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.30. Tactile Systems Technology also reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,317,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

