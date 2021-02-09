Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post $3.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.20 billion and the lowest is $3.51 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $15.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $16.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.10 billion to $18.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.78.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock worth $530,414,463 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $280.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a PE ratio of 171.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $284.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

