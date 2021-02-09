Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Million

Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report $13.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36 million. Wave Life Sciences posted sales of $2.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $24.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $35.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $110.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

