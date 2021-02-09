Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

KRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. 6,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,576. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

