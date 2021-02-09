Zacks: Brokerages Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Limelight Networks reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,765 shares of company stock worth $554,022. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,787 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,487,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 528,658 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 107,960 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,301,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 971,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 846,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 289,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $558.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

