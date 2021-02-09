Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.48. Monarch Casino & Resort also reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

MCRI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. 42,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $63.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

