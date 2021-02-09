Zacks: Brokerages Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post $38.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.19 million and the highest is $39.00 million. Repay posted sales of $33.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $152.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.79 million to $153.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $185.44 million, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $187.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Repay by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Repay by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 195,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Repay by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -76.56 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

