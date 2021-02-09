Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) received a €97.00 ($114.12) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZAL. DZ Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €87.73 ($103.21).

FRA ZAL opened at €98.00 ($115.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €81.40. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

