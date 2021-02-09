Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) (LON:ZAM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.25

Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) (LON:ZAM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.25 and traded as low as $6.00. Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 292,292 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.25.

Zambeef Products Plc (ZAM.L) Company Profile

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, eggs, dairy products, edible oils, fish, flour, and stock feed. It is also involved in row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,973 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,776 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops; and palm tree plantation.

