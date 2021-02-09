ZB Token (ZB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28.46 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $176.37 million and $28.46 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.59 or 0.01082400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00055527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.51 or 0.05606085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00025692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00031745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041585 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars.

