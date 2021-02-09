Zcash Price Tops $108.74 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $108.74 or 0.00232662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00090885 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 112.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,097,200 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

