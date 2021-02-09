ZClassic Trading 51% Higher Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $64,245.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.35 or 0.00234468 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00092208 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00029791 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,112,267 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.