Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading 95.5% Higher Over Last Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.28 million and $958.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 95.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

