Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Stock Price Up 37.2%

Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF)’s share price rose 37.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 7,735,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 2,009,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

About Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF)

Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company produces and markets strains of dried cannabis under the Zenabis, Namaste, and Re-Ã¼p brands; and various oil-based cannabis products. It owns 3.5 million square feet of total facility space for production and cultivation.

