Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Hits $0.0000

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $14,776.99 and approximately $311.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

ZNT is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

