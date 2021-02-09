ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Down 35% This Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $979,952.71 and approximately $557.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0707 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00044000 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.53 or 0.00435501 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011041 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008375 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.