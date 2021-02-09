Zero (ZER) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61,718.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 51% higher against the dollar. Zero has a market cap of $1.41 million and $61,718.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00231110 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00090141 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,632,129 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

