ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77,780.56

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 77.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $77,780.56 and approximately $127.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 78.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00060297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.70 or 0.01057547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.31 or 0.05525341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00040672 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.