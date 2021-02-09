Zilla Price Up 9.5% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $198,188.55 and $666.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00059294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.51 or 0.01099322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.16 or 0.05699960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00024864 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00031893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042314 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

