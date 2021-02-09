Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $308.27 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $308.27 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00088004 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002598 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,222,150,727 coins and its circulating supply is 10,930,683,574 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

