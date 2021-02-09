ZIMBOCASH Hits 1-Day Volume of $25,888.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $25,888.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00091010 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061590 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,440 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.