Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.26.

ZBH opened at $159.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 998.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

