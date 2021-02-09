ZINC Price Hits $0.0422 on Top Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. ZINC has a total market cap of $235,529.96 and approximately $895.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 99.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00059270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.80 or 0.01119057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.98 or 0.05682660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00024652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00042531 BTC.

ZINC Token Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Token Trading

ZINC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.