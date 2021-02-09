Zinnwald Lithium Plc (ERIS.L) (LON:ERIS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Zinnwald Lithium Plc (ERIS.L) (LON:ERIS) shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 595.95 ($7.79) and last traded at GBX 585.20 ($7.65). 289,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 562,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 577.70 ($7.55).

The company has a current ratio of 106.01, a quick ratio of 106.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 426.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.45. The company has a market capitalization of £227.27 million and a P/E ratio of -201.79.

Zinnwald Lithium Plc (ERIS.L) Company Profile (LON:ERIS)

Erris Resources plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops a portfolio of zinc prospects in Ireland and gold projects in Sweden. It also explores for lead, silver, and copper. The company holds 100% interests in the Abbeytown project, which consists of six prospecting licenses covering an area of 159 square kilometers in Ireland.

