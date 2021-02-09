Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Truist upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

