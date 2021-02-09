ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Hits $1.46 on Top Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $58.25 million and $3.99 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00239699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00078986 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00194176 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

ZKSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.