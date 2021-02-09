Zoetis (ZTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.77. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Truist raised their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

