ZPER Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a market capitalization of $395,638.03 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZPER has traded up 44.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00087163 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002590 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

