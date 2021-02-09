ZrCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $94,631.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $94,631.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.64 or 0.00220628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00069044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00079391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00193688 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.