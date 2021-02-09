ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $977.80 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. HSBC lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of ZTO opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

