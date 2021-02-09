Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,550 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,934,000 after buying an additional 265,947 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,739,000 after buying an additional 990,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,705,000 after buying an additional 137,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saya Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 943,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,005,000 after buying an additional 253,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

