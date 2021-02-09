Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,507 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 45,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KL stock opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KL. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

