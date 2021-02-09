Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 185.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $168,328,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 123.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,705 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Anaplan by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,229,000 after acquiring an additional 88,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 35.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 875,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,799,000 after acquiring an additional 226,918 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $739,341.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,211 shares of company stock worth $21,867,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -76.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

