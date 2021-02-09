Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $173,269,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 298,308 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,603,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,327,000 after purchasing an additional 242,085 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 35.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,449,000 after purchasing an additional 368,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 68.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,083,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 440,782 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.68.

Shares of DKNG opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

