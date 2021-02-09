Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 206,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of CI Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $8,877,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIXX stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC began coverage on CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CI Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

