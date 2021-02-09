Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 111.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $183.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

