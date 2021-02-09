Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 400 by UBS Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 400 price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZURN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 402.90.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

