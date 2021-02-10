$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Cactus posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Cactus has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,979.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. Insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443 in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cactus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter worth $40,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 16.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 268,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 38,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 21.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

