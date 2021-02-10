$0.09 EPS Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 74,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

