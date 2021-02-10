-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Codexis reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

CDXS traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. 518,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Codexis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,412,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after buying an additional 412,131 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at $3,365,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.