-$0.18 EPS Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is $0.16. Puma Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,705 shares of company stock valued at $284,687. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $541.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

