$0.23 EPS Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.34. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LINC. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 3,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $154.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

