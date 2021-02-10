$0.50 EPS Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,730. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,687.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,680. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $2,517,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 71.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $12,299,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 59.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

