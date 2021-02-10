$0.50 EPS Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.55. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. 50,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5,137,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 270,247 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 902,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 322,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.