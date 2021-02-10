$0.73 EPS Expected for Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.87. Royal Dutch Shell posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Dutch Shell.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDS.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

RDS.A stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,525,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $61.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.