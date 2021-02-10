$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.18. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $12.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.35 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,506,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,623,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,940,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,548,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL stock opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day moving average is $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

