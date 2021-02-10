$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

KELYA opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.